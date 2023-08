The last Antares 230+ rocket will blast off later today from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia, ARS Technica reports. It will carry the latest Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft destined to resupply the International Space Station. The mission forms part of a firm-fixed-price contractual arrangement with NASA. The mission, NG-19, will bring a close to over a decade of using Russian rockets on the Antares series of launch vehicles for Northrop Grumman and NASA.

The first core structures and propellant systems for Antares 230+ are currently produced by Yuzhmash State Enterprise in Dnipro, Ukraine. Russian manufacturer Energomash currently supplies the RD-181 engines for the first stage.