Famous rapper Wyclef Jean unveils world's lightest electric supercar

Regarding numbers, the AP-0 is said to be capable of reaching a high speed of 190 mph (305 kph) and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.3 seconds.

The electric powertrain at the back of the vehicle generates 650 hp and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque. In order to direct airflow beneath the wheels, underneath the body, and out the back through the big diffuser, APEX developed the vehicle with aerodynamics in mind. Because of its floor-mounted 90kW battery, the AP-o has a low center of gravity, which improves its handling.

APEX claims AP-0 will have a total range of 320 miles (514 km).

Attucks AP-0 rear Apex motor

The ultra-lightweight carbon fiber tub that serves as the foundation of the AP-0's design is combined with modular spaceframes and a center spine for optimal rigidity. The carbon fiber body panels tightly encircle the tub while revealing some of the main structure.