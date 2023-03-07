Trending
Famous rapper Wyclef Jean unveils world's lightest electric supercar

He says AP-0 is his dream car.
Can Emir
Mar 07, 2023
Created: Mar 07, 2023 05:49 AM EST
Attucks AP-0
Attucks AP-0

Apex motor 

Attucks, founded by rapper Wyclef Jean, revealed its electric two-seater lightweight supercar Apex AP-0 at The Amelia Concours D’Elegance.

According to Attucks, the Apex AP-0 is the world's lightest electric supercar, with a claimed weight of under 2,650 pounds (1,200 kilograms), made possible by a "monocoque carbon chassis, with a modular spaceframe and a central spine for maximum rigidity," even though there are many electric cars with much more potent motors.

Regarding numbers, the AP-0 is said to be capable of reaching a high speed of 190 mph (305 kph) and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.3 seconds.

The electric powertrain at the back of the vehicle generates 650 hp and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque. In order to direct airflow beneath the wheels, underneath the body, and out the back through the big diffuser, APEX developed the vehicle with aerodynamics in mind. Because of its floor-mounted 90kW battery, the AP-o has a low center of gravity, which improves its handling.

APEX claims AP-0 will have a total range of 320 miles (514 km).

Attucks AP-0 rear

The ultra-lightweight carbon fiber tub that serves as the foundation of the AP-0's design is combined with modular spaceframes and a center spine for optimal rigidity. The carbon fiber body panels tightly encircle the tub while revealing some of the main structure.

In photographs, AP-0 does appear to be relatively little. Attucks seem to have managed to create such a light electric supercar covertly.

Attucks Apex AP-0 will be offered for sale in late 2024 with a starting price of $350,000, but you can customize and reserve one for $1,000 already at the company website.

