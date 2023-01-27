Lightyear declared bankrupt, to focus on affordable models

According to the firm, a suspension was granted by Rechtbank Oost-Brabant located's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. "Lightyear regrets having to make this announcement for all employees, customers, investors, and suppliers and will work closely with the curator and all the people involved and hope for their understanding and support," the company said in a statement.

However, the firm added that in the coming months, the "trustee will focus on the position of the employees and creditors as well as assessing how the Lightyear concept can be continued."

The company discontinued its flagship model

The start of bankruptcy proceedings of Atlas Technologies a few days ago was followed by Lightyear announcing its decision to discontinue developments of its flagship model - Lightyear 0. According to the firm, the decision was taken to focus its resources on developing its advanced variant - Lightyear 2. "We are now redirecting all our energy towards building Lightyear 2 to make it available to clients on schedule," said Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder, in a statement.

The firm began the production of Lightyear 0 towards the end of 2022 in its Finland plant. The company incurred higher than the estimated cost for its production, which meant that only a handful of orders were completed compared to its earlier target of 1,000 cars.