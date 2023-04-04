Lightyear reboots with a smaller team and fresh funding aiming at low-cost EVs

The restart of Lightyear was made possible by current investors. Arnoud Aalbersberg represents the Impact Investor Group (IIG) that raised the required investment: "As a concerned investor, I stood up in early February to safeguard the interests of individual investors. That same group also made the restart financially possible. We succeeded!" Lightyear’s largest investors also facilitated the restart by contributing Lightyear’s intellectual property to the restructured company.

The startup's IP and a separate solar panel subsidiary will become part of Lightyear Technologies as part of the restructuring, resulting in a team of around 100 individuals – much less than the 600 on staff in the company's initial incarnation.

Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder, noted: "I am very happy that we managed to complete the restructuring, which we believe is in the interest of the sustainable success of Lightyear, taking into account the interests of its stakeholders. The whole team and many of our stakeholders have worked hard to make this possible. I would like to explicitly thank all of them."