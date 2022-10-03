Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff

The company intends to add a second technology demonstration to the flight-test program as it gets ready to begin construction on the first seven-passenger vehicle in 2023 and will start flying it in 2024.

Lilium claimed that subject to further testing by unbiased laboratories, recent battery-aging performance studies have demonstrated that the company will be able to reach its target of 800+ cycles with 80 percent capacity retention on each set of batteries.

Phoenix 3 will soon join its sister aircraft, which has been flying at the Atlas facility since the spring, as a further uncrewed test asset.

Lilium Jet Lilium

The success of production range and payload capacities of Lilium Jet will depend on the cells that Zenlabs/Customcells provided. According to Lilium, prior internal testing verified the battery's performance.

According to a corporate presentation, a typical flight for the six-passenger Lilium Jet would cover 94nm (175km) at the maximum take-off weight of 7,000lb (3,175kg).

It will only have 30 fans

The Lilium Jet, which will eventually go into production, will only have 30 fans, compared to the Phoenix 2's 36 electric-powered ducted fans. Uncertainty surrounds the Phoenix 3 demonstrator's fan configuration, which might be either 30 or 36.

Klaus Roewe, the new CEO of Lilium, announced in a letter to shareholders during the second quarter that the company now has preliminary sales agreements for 483 aircraft and anticipates signing solid contracts with pre-delivery payments due in 2023. The business also said that it has begun accepting deposits for the executive "limited edition" version of the Lilium Jet that it has begun selling in conjunction with private aviation operator NetJets.