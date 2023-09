French startup Pi-Pop unveils a groundbreaking e-bike that relies on supercapacitors instead of batteries for an eco-friendly and efficient ride.

In an era when e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular for daily commutes and leisurely rides, the environmental concerns associated with lithium batteries have loomed large. Pi-POP has emerged as a trailblazer by introducing an innovative solution: an e-bike that operates without traditional batteries, setting a new standard for sustainable mobility.

Supercapacitors: The key to lithium-free riding

Supercapacitors, though innovative, are not entirely new technology. They were first manufactured in the late 1970s and have since found applications in photovoltaic systems, digital cameras, and specific hybrid and electric vehicles to enhance performance. Incorporating supercapacitors into e-bikes is a logical step forward in green transportation.