Lithium plating hurdle overcome for swift EV charging

Researchers are engaged in furthering battery technologies as demand for EVs is slated to grow leaps and bounds across the globe. Most studies look at the possibilities of increasing range, reducing charging times, and making batteries more affordable for transition to EVs on a mass scale.

In a recent study, Dr. Xuekun Lu of the Queen Mary University of London and a global team of scientists from the UK and the USA discovered a mechanism to stop lithium plating in electric car batteries, which could result in quicker charging times. The phenomenon can result in Lithium deposits being lost from the cell, which can result in rapid capacity loss of the cells.