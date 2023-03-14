Lockheed Martin hints at existence of aircraft faster than SR-71 Blackbird

Highway to The Danger Zone #RealTopGun



The SR-71 Blackbird is still the fastest acknowledged crewed air-breathing jet aircraft. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/62Xqr62gze — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) March 12, 2023

Compared to the initial tweet the business sent out, the word "acknowledged" in this context is even more puzzling.

The fictitious Darkstar is seen in the first of Lockheed's "Maverick-worthy photos of genuine aircraft" sent to Twitter.

Lockheed Martin's Darkstar Lockheed Martin

For starters, it has long been noted that the imagined Darkstar resembles existing illustrations of Lockheed's projected SR-72 uncrewed hypersonic aircraft. This indicates that the design of the Darkstar is at least somewhat influenced by the upcoming Lockheed hypersonic aircraft. Even before Maverick's debut, it was clear that the film would feature a mysterious new plane that resembled the SR-72; in fact, a former Lockheed official even said the movie would provide a "sneaky peek" at what may be the SR-71's replacement.

The unknown is how much Lockheed's SR-72 concept made it into the Darkstar design. Yet, it was plausible that Lockheed's top-secret SR-72 program was already further along in development than the firm had disclosed, as we hypothesized several years before Maverick's release. It's likely that aspects of Lockheed's SR-72 design, or more likely a predecessor demonstrator of its technology, have been lurking in plain sight on our cinema screens.