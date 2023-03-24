Lockheed Martin invests in Regent to develop sea gliders for defense

Lockheed Martin's venture arm, Lockheed Martin Ventures, had invested in Electra's Series A fundraise in January last year. The investment in Regent is part of the company's efforts to stay ahead of the competition and support technological advancements in defense.

A brand-new class of marine craft called Regent sea gliders combines the high speed of an airplane with the cheap operating cost of a boat. This zero-emission, all-electric ships use the dock infrastructure already in place to transport passengers and commodities up to 180 miles away at 180 miles per hour between coastal locations.

The U.S. Department of Defense has identified a need for high-speed, low-cost, low-signature, runway-independent mobility in the littoral, and sea gliders meet that need. Regent sea gliders are well adapted for a variety of civilian and defense applications in maritime environments, including logistics replenishment, freight transport, and search and rescue. They are capable of carrying passengers, cargo, or hybrid payloads.

"We see defense strategy evolving toward an island-hopping force featuring agile, affordable, and distributed craft,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of Regent.