Lockheed Martin invests in Regent to develop sea gliders for defense
Lockheed Martin, the world leader in defense and aerospace technologies, has made a strategic investment in Regent to hasten the development of sea gliders for defense missions the latter announced.
Despite being recognized for producing lethal and advanced defense technologies such as the F-35 Fighter Jet, Lockheed Martin is continuously modernizing and streamlining its operations to remain competitive in the future. One of the most significant trends in the industry currently is the shift towards fully electric technology, which offers more power and lower operating costs.
Lockheed Martin's venture arm, Lockheed Martin Ventures, had invested in Electra's Series A fundraise in January last year. The investment in Regent is part of the company's efforts to stay ahead of the competition and support technological advancements in defense.
A brand-new class of marine craft called Regent sea gliders combines the high speed of an airplane with the cheap operating cost of a boat. This zero-emission, all-electric ships use the dock infrastructure already in place to transport passengers and commodities up to 180 miles away at 180 miles per hour between coastal locations.
The U.S. Department of Defense has identified a need for high-speed, low-cost, low-signature, runway-independent mobility in the littoral, and sea gliders meet that need. Regent sea gliders are well adapted for a variety of civilian and defense applications in maritime environments, including logistics replenishment, freight transport, and search and rescue. They are capable of carrying passengers, cargo, or hybrid payloads.
"We see defense strategy evolving toward an island-hopping force featuring agile, affordable, and distributed craft,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of Regent.
“This investment is a strong signal that sea gliders can fill this immediate need in the high-priority missions faced by our Department of Defense. Lockheed Martin’s expertise and resources will be invaluable as we work together to adapt sea gliders for defense use cases that are critically important to national security.”
“We believe that Regent sea gliders can bring tailored solutions to the future battlespace," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. “This investment reflects our commitment to innovating technologies that have the potential to transform the way we adapt to our customer’s needs and support mission success."
A team in the U.K. is developing small robots called 'Pipebots' that could work in underground pipe networks- in both clean water and sewers.