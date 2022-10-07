A luxury submersible wants to revolutionize underwater experiences forever

For the past year, Interesting Engineering has been bringing you stories about how water transport is moving towards electrification, and various companies have been involved in making this transition possible. When it comes to yacht shows, one can expect sustainability to take a back seat while luxury reigns supreme.

Yet, this year's Monaco Yacht Show has shown how electric mobility can also add to the luxuries being offered at sea. Project Hercules is taking underwater luxury to a new level with this submersible.

What does Project Hercules offer?

The submersible under development offers a remarkable concept of "private diving", where the pilot and passengers are separated into two compartments by internal bulkheads, much like an aircraft. Inside the passenger section, one can expect a mini bar, with an oversized day bed and lavish interiors. The pilot's seat can slide forward when leading a dive or cruising inside the water but also move behind and offer privacy to guests when gliding amidst sharks or flying by reef walls.

Top View of the submersible Dark Ocean Design

Just in case one is worried about the situational awareness of the pilot, the submersible will be equipped with external cameras that can feed information into a VR headset to enhance the pilot's field of vision.