Magpie Aviation may make zero-emission flights a reality

California-based start-up Magpie Aviation has developed a unique approach to electric airplanes that could revolutionize the future of zero-emission flights.

Today’s battery technology is still not powerful enough to make practical zero-emission flights a reality, leaving clean-energy innovators with two incomplete options: flying a plane full of batteries or one full of people – but not both. Magpie Aviation believes it has found a solution by towing planes together, which could extend the rear plane’s range by hundreds of miles.

Towing planes is not new, with military use going back to World War II. However, applying it to the world of green transportation is a new concept. Magpie Aviation's concept uses one or more electric aircraft to act as a tractor plane towing a passenger (or cargo) aircraft using a long cable. The towed plane would have enough battery power for takeoff, landing, and flying to alternate airports but not enough to fly the full distance on its own.