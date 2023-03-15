Man from Canada unlocked someone else’s Tesla, using his app

Randev picked up his children from school earlier in March by getting into his white Tesla Model 3 parked on a Vancouver street. The only issue was that, as he later admitted to Global News, he entered a virtually identical white Model 3 parked next to his own.

He informed the publication that after around 15 minutes, he noticed strange things about the car he was driving, such as a fracture in the glass and a missing phone charger. He informed the newspaper that, in his opinion, his Tesla phone app gave him access to someone else's Tesla.

That's not all, though. The error has also operated in the other direction. According to Randev, the other Tesla driver engaged in the mix-up could use his Tesla key card to open Randev's parked vehicle. In this manner, he could locate Randev's phone number on a piece of paper inside the car and notify him of the mishap.