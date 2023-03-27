Maritime Cybersecurity: Protecting ships and crews from digital threats

You’re on the bridge, with the ship’s course on the digital display. But why is the ship continuing to turn west?

Everything appears normal on the computer screens in the dim wheelhouse, but the land is perilously close outside. What is happening?

Down in the engine room, personnel reports through the radio that everything is okay, but they wonder why the bridge has altered direction. The engines are revving, and the ship is gaining speed. This hasn't been done by the engine room. What now?