A British company starts mass production of its 7.5-tonne electric truck

"The first mass-produced electric trucks have started to be delivered from their UK base and will be eagerly received by customers including Expect Distribution, Travis Perkins, and Royal Mail," the company said in a release. The company hopes to achieve a sales milestone of 1,000 electric trucks in 2023.

Tevva's mission to decarbonize the freight industry follows efforts by other manufacturers like Tesla and Volvo. "We are on a mission to make sustainable trucks accessible at scale and believe our technology will empower the transport sector and the governments of Europe to meet their net-zero goals," said Asher Bennett, founder, and CEO of Tevva.

Going the hybrid way

The truck on offer delivers a range of 140 miles (227 kilometers) from its modest 105 kWh battery on a single charge. The truck is intended for last-mile connectivity and urban delivery fleets. Tevva is also planning to introduce a hybrid version with a hydrogen range extender in addition to the electric system. The model is expected to deliver a range of 354 miles (570 kilometers) and enable firms to complete long-distance assignments.

According to the firm, hydrogen fuel better suits battery charging, "opening options for longer ranges, heavier payloads, and fast refueling enabling greater uptime." This is based on the higher energy density of hydrogen compared to lithium batteries. The company believes such a combination makes its products more competitive – allowing for the lowest overall costs and emissions.