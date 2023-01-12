A British company starts mass production of its 7.5-tonne electric truck
Tevva started commercial production of its medium-duty electric truck after it received the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA). The British vehicle manufacturer will now be able to start mass production and sales of TEV75, its 7.5-tonne battery-electric truck. The critical regulatory approval, granted by the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) and the Swedish Transport Agency (STA), will enable Tevva to retail its product across the UK and Europe.
"The first mass-produced electric trucks have started to be delivered from their UK base and will be eagerly received by customers including Expect Distribution, Travis Perkins, and Royal Mail," the company said in a release. The company hopes to achieve a sales milestone of 1,000 electric trucks in 2023.
Tevva's mission to decarbonize the freight industry follows efforts by other manufacturers like Tesla and Volvo. "We are on a mission to make sustainable trucks accessible at scale and believe our technology will empower the transport sector and the governments of Europe to meet their net-zero goals," said Asher Bennett, founder, and CEO of Tevva.
Going the hybrid way
The truck on offer delivers a range of 140 miles (227 kilometers) from its modest 105 kWh battery on a single charge. The truck is intended for last-mile connectivity and urban delivery fleets. Tevva is also planning to introduce a hybrid version with a hydrogen range extender in addition to the electric system. The model is expected to deliver a range of 354 miles (570 kilometers) and enable firms to complete long-distance assignments.
According to the firm, hydrogen fuel better suits battery charging, "opening options for longer ranges, heavier payloads, and fast refueling enabling greater uptime." This is based on the higher energy density of hydrogen compared to lithium batteries. The company believes such a combination makes its products more competitive – allowing for the lowest overall costs and emissions.
"By embracing both hydrogen and electric fuel sources, we can rethink the energy mix in transport, reduce strain on our electricity grid and accelerate electric truck adoption,” said Asher.
The specifications of the variants
The electric-only model features a dual motor setup with 192 kW of power and 596 Nm (439.5 lb. ft) of torque. The average range is mentioned to be around 105 miles (170 kilometers). A Type 2 charger will take around five hours to charge the vehicle to 90 percent, while a 22-kW fast charging is supported. The truck's rated payload stands at 6,485 lb (2,942 kg), and it features a wheelbase of 4,815 mm (189.5-in).
The hybrid model comes with a 19.8 lb (9 kg) hydrogen tank and offers a range of 266 miles (428 km). The model features a slightly larger 112kW battery pack, but power and torque figures remain identical to the only-electric variant. The payload capacity also sees a dip to 5,992 lb (2,718 kg).
