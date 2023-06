Mazda’s MX-30 is a small electric SUV made with a rotary engine.

In the past, the engine presented limitations in terms of how far it could drive, due to smaller batteries. The SUV could only go about 100 miles on a full charge according to an EPA estimate.

Now, after 11 years, rotary engines are making a comeback, with the battery range issues addressed. They have been repurposed to manufacture an engine that can provide a total range of 373 miles, with a portion of that range solely powered by electricity.

Mazda is also introducing a new multi-tone painting technology for the MX-30 design. The technology requires a special spray gun to apply paint precisely where needed and reduce paint loss.