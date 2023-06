Fancy a plus-sized drone that you can pilot with minimal training? Monaco-based Mc Clic is promising to offer its prospective customers just that with its Mc One personal electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Mc Clic, an aerial photography and drone show company, has simplified the experience with users being able to fly the coaxial octocopter with just 10 minutes of training. The firm finished its manned test flight of the Mc One in 2022 after carrying out a series of tests and a significant number of flight hours. According to Monaco News, Mc Clic has already started receiving orders for Mc One, and deliveries will start next year. The cost of each drone is pegged at $150,000.