To decarbonize the freight industry and breathe new life into the sector, a dynamic young tech company called Intramotev has unveiled an innovative solution. With a recent grant of $200,000 from the state of Michigan, Intramotev is set to roll out three self-propelled, battery-electric railcars later this year. This marks a groundbreaking milestone in freight mobility.

Hailing from St. Louis, Intramotev is a high-tech startup established in 2020. They aim to develop autonomous, zero-emission rail solutions. These solutions reduce costs, enhance safety, increase utilization, and promote environmental responsibility. With its cutting-edge software and battery-electric propulsion technology–the company has made impressive strides quickly.