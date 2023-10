Imagine a combination of a lightweight electric scooter and a two-wheel drive configuration; wouldn't it make a perfect option for adventure enthusiasts?

This vision prompted the creation of UBCO, a New-Zealand based all-electric vehicle firm that brought out its first offering in 2017, the 2X2 Electric Bike. The firm was formed to fulfill demands in the agriculture sector in the country, and later, its products found usage in fulfilling last-mile delivery requirements and as an adventure utility vehicle.

Apart from using an electric drivetrain, the company has also emphasized increasing its green credentials by ensuring a practical, minimalistic design, helping it save on material consumption.