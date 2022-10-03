Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up

"To make transportation sustainable and emission-free for the future, we need many strong partners at our side. Therefore, we are very pleased about this agreement and the confidence of the Hegelmann Group in the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand," said Stina Fagerman, Head of Sales, Marketing, and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

The Hegelmann Group, a family-owned logistic company that operates in Europe, will be among the first fleets to get the eActros LongHaul in 2024.

"The greater the success, the greater the responsibility. We are open to challenges, and at the same time, we strive for sustainability in our industry," said Siegfried Hegelmann, Managing Shareholder at the Hegelmann Group

Following its presentation at the IAA in Hanover, the 40-tonne electric truck will be tested on public roads for the first time this year. Intensive customer testing with near-series prototypes is also scheduled for 2023, for which Mercedes-Benz Trucks has signed letters of intent with both Amazon and Rhenus.

The eActros LongHaul is expected to be equipped with three battery packs with the new Lithium-iron Phosphate Fell (LFP) technology, providing a total installed capacity of more than 600 kWh, and two additional electric motors, which are claimed to help generate power from 536 hp to 804 hp.