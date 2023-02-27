Mercedes-Benz packs its new posh concept vehicle in puffy ski jackets

Mercedes-Benz and Moncler share a love of innovation, a clear design aesthetic, and a pioneering spirit regarding cross-cultural partnerships. These characteristics and values characterize both partners, who have come together to show off the creative possibilities and the directions that the fusion of the worlds of the two companies might go.

First collaboration for Moncler

The motivating message of the subject "Art of Imagination" is to explore one's firsts, break new ground, and put the seemingly unattainable within grasp. Project Mondo G is the first automotive collaboration for Moncler.

"We are very excited about collaborating with Moncler to create another ‘X-factor brand moment’. At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to engage in culture and society. Our co-creation with Moncler offers an unexpected experience of both brands. This debut collaboration with Moncler opens new horizons and a potential of opportunities for more news to come soon," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales.

The artwork combines the distinguishing qualities of the classic Moncler puffer jacket with the legendary Mercedes-Benz off-roader G-Class. They create a stunning contrast between the G-aggressive Class's shape and the quilted fabric's soft, flowing contours. Both utilitarian objects are distinctive and unique, with functionality at their core.