Mercedes-Benz packs its new posh concept vehicle in puffy ski jackets
During London Fashion Week, Mercedes unveiled its most recent collaboration art piece, Project Mondo G, at the Moncler "Art of Genius" show.
Mercedes-Benz partnered with the opulent fashion house Moncler, based in Milan, to produce a genuinely odd version of the G-Wagen. Project Mondo G includes large puffy wheels and a puffy zip-up canopy, both of which were inspired by the puffy ski coats made by Moncler.
Mercedes-Benz and Moncler share a love of innovation, a clear design aesthetic, and a pioneering spirit regarding cross-cultural partnerships. These characteristics and values characterize both partners, who have come together to show off the creative possibilities and the directions that the fusion of the worlds of the two companies might go.
First collaboration for Moncler
The motivating message of the subject "Art of Imagination" is to explore one's firsts, break new ground, and put the seemingly unattainable within grasp. Project Mondo G is the first automotive collaboration for Moncler.
"We are very excited about collaborating with Moncler to create another ‘X-factor brand moment’. At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to engage in culture and society. Our co-creation with Moncler offers an unexpected experience of both brands. This debut collaboration with Moncler opens new horizons and a potential of opportunities for more news to come soon," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales.
The artwork combines the distinguishing qualities of the classic Moncler puffer jacket with the legendary Mercedes-Benz off-roader G-Class. They create a stunning contrast between the G-aggressive Class's shape and the quilted fabric's soft, flowing contours. Both utilitarian objects are distinctive and unique, with functionality at their core.
Throughout the years, they have evolved into luxury lifestyle items. The merging of opposites creates a sculptural object: Project Mondo G encourages you to see the evolution of an object from pure use to design. The artwork's measurements are enormous, 15 feet (4.6 m) in length, 9.1 feet (2.8 m) in height, 11 feet (3.4 m) in width (with wheels), and 2.5 tons in weight.
The rough patina is the apparent evidence of use, which refers to functionality and practicality. A deeper inspection exposes distinguishing characteristics directly related to the original items and further generates intriguing contrasts. This visually offsets the clean, high-gloss shiny surfaces that support the notion of luxury.
Another purposefully noticeable and eye-catching feature of Project Mondo G is the enormous zipper, which is not there by accident. The practical allusion to the zipper refers to the car's and the jacket's adaptability and variety as products.
Overall, Project Mondo G looks nice, but it's doubtful if we will ever see it on the streets.
A 15-year-old study led by the Carnegie Institution for Science has cataloged the origins and diversity of every known mineral on Earth, like never before. It could help reconstruct the history of life.