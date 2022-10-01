Mercedes-Benz’s first all-virtual showcar must be seen to be believed

The event will will be showcased around the nation from New York to Atlanta to San Francisco.

The tournament welcomes 24 teams from all regions of the game in a months-long race for the Summoner's Cup, the final trophy for winners.

Incorporating a game into reality

Mercedes‑Benz’s novel showcar can be seen in this year's Worlds music video and in the Worlds Final. Starting on 3 November, fans in San Francisco will witness the incorporation of design elements from the game within the EQS digital vehicle display.

Fans will also be able to immerse themselves in the world of League of Legends in their Mercedes‑Benz MBUX infotainment systems.

The showcar in the video game. Mercedes-Benz

The EQS SUV, an all-electric luxury SUV from Mercedes‑Benz, will also have the honor of transporting the Summoner's Cup through the various tournament locations in the USA.

Mercedes-Benz and Riot Games collaborated to make this year’s showcar.“When designing an extraordinary and virtual showcar, two worlds merge – real automotive design and animated design," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG.

Welcome to Worlds. Mercedes-Benz

"Because of the virtual space, there are no limits to what we can do, which means we can push boundaries and give our creativity the space for the unexpected. The result is something unique: the first all-virtual showcar from Mercedes‑Benz,” he added.

Naz Aletaha, Riot Games Global Head of League of Legends Esports, said: “Since establishing our partnership, it’s been inspiring to see how the teams across Riot and Mercedes‑Benz continue to fearlessly pursue opportunities to elevate and celebrate our sport. Whether in physical form, like our beautiful World Championship rings, or a virtual showcar, we are thrilled that our partnership extension reinforces our collective commitment to pushing creative limits that deliver exciting experiences to LoL Esports fans for the years to come.”