Mercedes-Benz’s first all-virtual showcar must be seen to be believed
Mercedes-Benz has recently extended its partnership with the game developer Riot Games until 2025, a deal that will see the carmaker present a new all-virtual showcar for Worlds 2022, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
The 12th edition of the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship, or Worlds 2022 for short, will take place from 29 October to 5th of November in North America. It is the crowning event of the League of Legends esports for the year.
The event will will be showcased around the nation from New York to Atlanta to San Francisco.
The tournament welcomes 24 teams from all regions of the game in a months-long race for the Summoner's Cup, the final trophy for winners.
Incorporating a game into reality
Mercedes‑Benz’s novel showcar can be seen in this year's Worlds music video and in the Worlds Final. Starting on 3 November, fans in San Francisco will witness the incorporation of design elements from the game within the EQS digital vehicle display.
Fans will also be able to immerse themselves in the world of League of Legends in their Mercedes‑Benz MBUX infotainment systems.
The EQS SUV, an all-electric luxury SUV from Mercedes‑Benz, will also have the honor of transporting the Summoner's Cup through the various tournament locations in the USA.
Mercedes-Benz and Riot Games collaborated to make this year’s showcar.“When designing an extraordinary and virtual showcar, two worlds merge – real automotive design and animated design," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG.
"Because of the virtual space, there are no limits to what we can do, which means we can push boundaries and give our creativity the space for the unexpected. The result is something unique: the first all-virtual showcar from Mercedes‑Benz,” he added.
Naz Aletaha, Riot Games Global Head of League of Legends Esports, said: “Since establishing our partnership, it’s been inspiring to see how the teams across Riot and Mercedes‑Benz continue to fearlessly pursue opportunities to elevate and celebrate our sport. Whether in physical form, like our beautiful World Championship rings, or a virtual showcar, we are thrilled that our partnership extension reinforces our collective commitment to pushing creative limits that deliver exciting experiences to LoL Esports fans for the years to come.”
The third year of an ongoing partnership
The event also marks the third year of an ongoing partnership that will see Mercedes‑Benz continue all its previous activities in the global fan community of League of Legends Esports, including spearheading the return of the League of Legends Esports World Championship ring
The 2022 edition of the jewelry will boast a sustainable diamond at its center. Furthermore, the LoL quiz format featured in the game and on Worlds will continue to be offered throughout the tournament while ten thousand Hextech Chests (virtual surprise boxes with coveted in-game items) will be awarded to the fastest participants.