Mercedes boosts EV range with Sila's silicon anode tech
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced a supply deal to incorporate Sila's silicon anode chemistry into batteries to provide an increased range for the future G-Class, including an electric G-Wagon, building on its 2019 investment in the firm.
Because the carmaker claims to be "the inventor of the automobile," Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with automobiles. Mercedes has followed the pace as more and more nations and their drivers go toward electric solutions with its EQ series of EVs, providing the quality and luxury the company is renowned for while producing zero emissions.
This covers the EQS sedan, its impending SUV variant, and the more petite EQE sedan that will debut later this year. And that's not all. Mercedes-Benz has revealed numerous concepts that, like the VISION EQXX, push the boundaries of EV technology.
Cutting-edge silicon anode technology
The G-Class EQG Concept, an all-electric version of its renowned G-Wagon, was unveiled by the automaker last fall at IAA Mobility on Mercedes' home ground. Since the production version of the electric G-Wagon is still years away, very few specifics were revealed at the time, and the majority are still shrouded in mystery.
But, thanks to some cutting-edge silicon anode technology, we may anticipate more energy-dense EV batteries in the Mercedes G-Series due to the most recent statement made with Sila.
The novel high-silicon anode material will boost battery energy density while maintaining security and other performance standards. Sila's technique increases the energy density at the cell level by 20–40 percent above commercially available batteries of a similar format, reaching more than 800 Wh/l. Mercedes-Benz can now store more energy in the same amount of space, thus extending the driving range of its future automobiles.
Mercedes-Benz will be the factory's first publicly acknowledged automotive client, and the advanced silicon anode materials will be produced there entirely with renewable energy in Washington state. Both firms plan to release a range-extended G-Class electric vehicle with improved battery technology in the middle of the decade.
With a development runway to quadruple such benefits in subsequent versions, Titan Silicon can already give a 20 percent boost in range, which for some EVs may be up to an additional 100 miles.
Furthermore, Sila claims that their Titan Silicon can enhance battery charging efficiency, recharging a battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 20 minutes, with plans to further cut down on this time in upcoming versions.
With a low swell compared to graphite anodes, Sila claims to have accomplished these results without sacrificing cycle life or safety, decreasing EV battery weight by up to 15 percent while freeing up an additional 20 percent of space.
Maybe more crucially, Titan Silicon reduces the environmental impact of EVs by producing 50 to 75 percent less CO2 per kWh than graphite.