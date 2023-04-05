Mercedes boosts EV range with Sila's silicon anode tech

This covers the EQS sedan, its impending SUV variant, and the more petite EQE sedan that will debut later this year. And that's not all. Mercedes-Benz has revealed numerous concepts that, like the VISION EQXX, push the boundaries of EV technology.

Cutting-edge silicon anode technology

The G-Class EQG Concept, an all-electric version of its renowned G-Wagon, was unveiled by the automaker last fall at IAA Mobility on Mercedes' home ground. Since the production version of the electric G-Wagon is still years away, very few specifics were revealed at the time, and the majority are still shrouded in mystery.

But, thanks to some cutting-edge silicon anode technology, we may anticipate more energy-dense EV batteries in the Mercedes G-Series due to the most recent statement made with Sila.

The novel high-silicon anode material will boost battery energy density while maintaining security and other performance standards. Sila's technique increases the energy density at the cell level by 20–40 percent above commercially available batteries of a similar format, reaching more than 800 Wh/l. Mercedes-Benz can now store more energy in the same amount of space, thus extending the driving range of its future automobiles.

Mercedes-Benz will be the factory's first publicly acknowledged automotive client, and the advanced silicon anode materials will be produced there entirely with renewable energy in Washington state. Both firms plan to release a range-extended G-Class electric vehicle with improved battery technology in the middle of the decade.