Mercedes reimagines its iconic C111 as an electric-roadster of the future

Taking design cues from its iconic C111 experimental cars from the 1960s and 1970s, Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new sports car concept named the Vision One-Eleven. The model showcases a highly dynamic design language and innovative all-electric drive technology to cement the German automaker's concept of "Iconic Luxury."

The front of the Vision One-Eleven Mercedes Benz

Gone are the Wankel and diesel turbo engines of the past – in comes a powerful and highly efficient axial-flux electric-motor setup developed by British electric-powertrain specialists YASA, which has been a subsidiary of the German carmaker since July 2021.

"Our all-electric vision show car is the modern-day interpretation of the C 111, which was avant-garde at the time," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, in a statement.