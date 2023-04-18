Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV: The pinnacle of electric luxury
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its first all-electric series model, the EQS 680 SUV. Combining the technology of Mercedes-EQ and the exclusivity of Maybach, the luxury vehicle sets a new benchmark in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment.
The exterior features an upright Mercedes star on the hood and a striking black panel front, which carries the specific Maybach radiator grille into the age of electromobility, ensuring an unmistakable appearance. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV enriches the dynamic purpose design of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ with exclusive elements that give it its very own character. The Mercedes star sits enthroned on the hood, defining the status.
The high-tech element for the radar sensors is fully integrated and no longer visible. The rear lights underline the exclusive character as a continuous light strip with a two-part helix, and there are chrome trim elements on the tailgate, rear apron, and spoiler lip, as well as the MAYBACH lettering.
The front passengers can enjoy the standard MBUX Hyperscreen with “zero layer” and Mercedes‑Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays, while the rear passengers can experience the same extensive range of infotainment and comfort features with two 11.6-inch displays on the backrests of the front seats.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV builds on the excellent noise and vibration comfort of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ. The more extensive NVH measures (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV are primarily aimed at the rear, where the combination of exquisite materials, perfect craftsmanship, and exclusive details create a self-contained feel-good atmosphere for all the senses - the so-called cocooning effect.
The standard Executive seats are equipped with ventilation, massage function, neck, and shoulder heating, and there is also a calf massage and the Chauffeur Package. With the equipment First-Class Rear, the front center console continues like a floating band to the rear seats. It was redesigned for the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Wooden trim adorns the rear storage compartment for the first time, complementing the wooden trim on front seat backrests and between the rear seats, visually reinforcing the cocooning feel-good atmosphere.
The highest standards also apply to driving comfort. The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard, and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has the special MAYBACH drive program designed entirely for maximum driving comfort for the rear passengers. The vehicle has an output of 484 kW and a range of up to 372 miles (600 km). It has 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.
The luxury car brand has combined luxury with sustainability, with a number of parts and components made from resource-saving materials. Secondary steel and recycled aluminum are also included. The use of recycled materials is an important measure on the way to decarbonization. The aim of Mercedes-Benz is to at least halve CO₂ emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 levels. From 2039, the new car and van fleet should be net carbon-neutral over their life cycle and the entire value chain.