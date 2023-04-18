Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV: The pinnacle of electric luxury

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its first all-electric series model, the EQS 680 SUV. Combining the technology of Mercedes-EQ and the exclusivity of Maybach, the luxury vehicle sets a new benchmark in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment.

The exterior features an upright Mercedes star on the hood and a striking black panel front, which carries the specific Maybach radiator grille into the age of electromobility, ensuring an unmistakable appearance. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV enriches the dynamic purpose design of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ with exclusive elements that give it its very own character. The Mercedes star sits enthroned on the hood, defining the status.

The high-tech element for the radar sensors is fully integrated and no longer visible. The rear lights underline the exclusive character as a continuous light strip with a two-part helix, and there are chrome trim elements on the tailgate, rear apron, and spoiler lip, as well as the MAYBACH lettering.

The front passengers can enjoy the standard MBUX Hyperscreen with “zero layer” and Mercedes‑Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays, while the rear passengers can experience the same extensive range of infotainment and comfort features with two 11.6-inch displays on the backrests of the front seats.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV dashboard Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV builds on the excellent noise and vibration comfort of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ. The more extensive NVH measures (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV are primarily aimed at the rear, where the combination of exquisite materials, perfect craftsmanship, and exclusive details create a self-contained feel-good atmosphere for all the senses - the so-called cocooning effect.