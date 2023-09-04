Mercedes' new-gen EVs offer 248 miles of range in 15 minutes

Mercedes' new-gen EVs offer 248 miles of range in 15 minutesConcept CLA Class offers an energy consumption of 5.2 mi/kWh and a range of 446 miles.Jijo Malayil| Sep 04, 2023 02:11 PM ESTCreated: Sep 04, 2023 02:11 PM ESTtransportationMerdeces Benz new Concept CLA ClassMercedes Benz Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Offering a glimpse into the future of its all-electric vehicles, Mercedes Benz has unveiled its Concept CLA Class, which promises to offer more range than a Tesla Model 3 at 446 miles (750 kilometers). The move comes as German automakers like BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi are playing catch up with Tesla and new-age EV firms from Asia in the fast-developing EV automotive space. The firms recently showcased their future visions at the IAA Mobility Motor Show in Munich. According to the firm, the Concept CLA Class will serve as an example of its new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles, with the range seeing four new models – a four-door coupé, a shooting brake, and two SUVs. See Also Related Mercedes-Benz rolls out ChatGPT-powered voice assistant in its cars BMW, GM, other major automakers to set up 30,000 EV fast chargers in North America EVolution in India: What lies ahead for the electric vehicle market? With the new lineup, the automaker aims to further its commitment to achieving net carbon neutrality along the entire value chain in its fleet of new vehicles in 2039. Efficient propositionThe firm's new line of vehicles will be based on its new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). This electric-first platform features technology seen in its Vision EQXX concept that promises higher efficiency. The vehicle features a 175 kW permanently excited synchronous machine with a two-speed transmission with the overall setup weighing less than 110 kilograms. The powertrain also features a high energy efficiency of up to 93 percent from the battery to the wheel in long-distance driving. As a result, the vehicle features a WLTP range of more than 466 miles (750 km), and consumption of about 5.2 mi/kWh (12 kWh/100 km) will be a trademark of the new generation of drivetrains. Mercedes-Benz will give customers an option to pick from two types of batteries. Top-end variants will feature an anode design with silicon-oxide content for excellent energy density. On the other hand, the entry versions will use lithium-iron phosphate.Concpet CLA Class' interiorMercedes Benz The models will also support 800 V for high electric efficiency and rapid charging of up to 248 miles (400 kilometers) in 15 minutes. The firm has "maximized efficiency by driving down losses in its 800 V electric-drive system. It also features innovative battery cell chemistry and a high level of integration enabling excellent energy density," said a media statement.According to the firm, the new MMA platform also helps to cut down value-chain CO₂ by more than 40 percent. The Concept CLA Class also features the brand's new MB—OS platform to power the MBUX Superscreen, derived from the Vision EQXX that incorporates real-time graphics. The inside and exterior of the Concept CLA Class both display the use of sustainable materials. This includes practically carbon-free steel, aluminum that has had its carbon footprint reduced, sustainably sourced and processed leather upholstery, and trim made of paper.Expanding segment Competitor BMW also debuted the "Vision Neue Klasse" at the IAA Motor Show, another electric concept car that demonstrates the company's EV goals. The new architecture for BMW's EVs is called Neue Klasse. In 2025, the first cars based on this platform are expected to go into production.The specialized EV platforms from Mercedes and BMW represent a change from earlier designs, in which batteries would be added to combustion engine or hybrid versions. The market for electric vehicles is predicted to grow from its current estimated value of USD 388.1 billion in 2023 to USD 951.9 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2023–2030.With the traditional automakers from Germany and the likes of Ford and GM fully committed to the EV transition, the segment will see a massive jump in technology and the number of new models. 