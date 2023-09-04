Mercedes' new-gen EVs offer 248 miles of range in 15 minutes

Offering a glimpse into the future of its all-electric vehicles, Mercedes Benz has unveiled its Concept CLA Class, which promises to offer more range than a Tesla Model 3 at 446 miles (750 kilometers).

The move comes as German automakers like BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi are playing catch up with Tesla and new-age EV firms from Asia in the fast-developing EV automotive space. The firms recently showcased their future visions at the IAA Mobility Motor Show in Munich.

According to the firm, the Concept CLA Class will serve as an example of its new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles, with the range seeing four new models – a four-door coupé, a shooting brake, and two SUVs.