TrendingCES 2023Solar FlareJames Webb TelescopeWeb 3.0Starship LaunchGreen CometVirgin OrbitChatGPT2022 Top IE Stories

Mercedes Benz to become the first to offer Level 3 autonomous driving in the US

The German carmaker has received approval in Nevada, with California next on the list.
Jijo Malayil
| Jan 11, 2023 09:59 AM EST
Created: Jan 11, 2023 09:59 AM EST
transportation
Mercedes autonomous car
Mercedes autonomous car

Sundry Photography/iStock 

The German automaker, Mercedes Benz, is set to become the first to offer Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the US with approvals for its Drive Pilot system in Nevada, followed by California. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, showcasing a host of new technology

According to the German manufacturer, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Nevada has approved the application, and the required certification is expected to come through in the next two weeks. "Mercedes-Benz will be the first OEM to have a Level 3 system to offer in the US – and is optimistic that California will follow soon," said a press release

Last May, Mercedes-Benz became the first OEM in the world to receive international certification for conditionally automated driving. The company has been selling vehicles with Level 3 self-driving systems in Germany.

How advanced are Level 3 autonomous systems

The Drive Pilot system can take care of driving duties up to the permitted speed of 37mph (60 km/h). The self-driving system can be used on suitable motorway sections and where traffic density is high. "This gives customers time so they can focus on certain secondary activities such as communicating with colleagues via In-Car Office, browsing the web, or relaxing while watching a movie." 

Level-3 driving systems can offer autonomous driving capabilities but still require a driver to be present and waiting to take over when prompted by the system. Mercedes is currently offering its Drive Pilot technology in Europe on its S-Class variants and EQS sedans.

Automatic Lane Change feature on offer

Mercedes will also offer its Automatic Lane Change (ALC) feature in the North American market this year. The technology lets the car "automatically initiate a lane change and overtake slower vehicles with the cruise control engaged."

ALC comes as an advanced feature added to the carmaker's existing SAE Level 2 automated driving system on offer. This means the driver is required to be responsive at all times. ALC mainly relies on the adaptive distance cruise control function and the active steering assist in fulfilling its functions. "The car continuously monitors its surroundings via its array of radar sensors and cameras to overtake slower cars while on the motorway." Once the overtake is completed, the system diverts the car back into the original lane. 

Most Popular

The system enables the car to change lanes by itself to help follow the "active route guidance when approaching exit ramps or freeway junctions."

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
How ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisis

Entrepreneurs are leveraging new technologies, such as machine learning to predict climate disasters as the commercial space industry grows.

Matthew S. Williams | 12/18/2022
These next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real time
sciencepremiumThese next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real time
Sade Agard| 11/29/2022
Oracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how
innovationpremiumOracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how
Sade Agard| 9/28/2022
More Stories
transportation
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Can Emir| 1/11/2023
transportation
Flights across US hit by a technical glitch
Ameya Paleja| 1/11/2023
transportation
In a first, the U.S. unveils plans to decarbonize its entire transportation sector
Deena Theresa| 1/11/2023