'MF Hydra': World's first liquid hydrogen-powered ferry gets operational

Since the beginning of the year, Norled has been testing the system, and in recent weeks, the Norwegian Maritime Authority has given its final clearances. The ferry will travel in Norway on a triangular route between Hjelmeland, Skipavik, and Nesvik.

The 82.4-meter-long MF Hydra, which was delivered in 2021, can carry up to 300 passengers and 80 vehicles. It will be able to travel at a speed of 9 knots thanks to its two 200 kW fuel cells, two 440 kW generators, and two Shottel thrusters.

The ferry has an 80 cbm hydrogen storage tank, which should allow it to decrease its yearly carbon emissions by up to 95%.

Norled worked with a number of foreign partners to achieve this milestone. The hydrogen systems on board were supplied by the German company Linde Engineering. Dane Ballard invented fuel cells that use hydrogen to generate power.

The vessel's outfitting and completion were the responsibility of system integrator SEAM from Karmy and Westcon in Lensvg. The automation scope for the hydrogen system was also provided by SEAM.