A visionary adventure travel trailer concept by Porsche and Airstream

Rear of the trailer Airstream

The design is a conceptual evolution to Airstream's iconic riveted aluminum look, though it's unlike any previous design. The concept was brought to life using photorealistic renderings, a 1/3 scale model, and computer-assisted aerodynamic testing. "Innovation is the art of discovering the possible. It's a fresh design approach aimed at reaching a broader, more diverse base of potential customers," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream.

The first "garageable" Airstream design with advanced aerodynamics

The trailer, which is just 16.4 feet long and built on a single axle, is Airstream's first "garageable" design in its 90-year history. A pop-up roof reduces overhead clearance, while an adjustable suspension in the chassis "allows the trailer's body to be lowered, enabling storage in some home garages." According to the firm, this capability makes ownership much easier for a broader range of customers, including those faced with community regulations or a lack of convenient, secure off-site storage.

Front of the trailer Airstream

The ability to alter the ground clearance also helps to improve aerodynamic efficiency or enhance off-road maneuverability. Furthermore, the concept features a new rear shape that sheds air while in motion and a flush underside devoid of drag-creating projections help to optimize the airflow around the cabin. The use of carbon fiber in some components aids in shedding weight, making it easier for small internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs) to tow the trailer.