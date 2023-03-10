A visionary adventure travel trailer concept by Porsche and Airstream
A visionary concept of a futuristic trailer was unveiled by the US travel trailer firm Airstream in association with Studio F. A. Porsche. The product is pitched as a travel trailer concept for the new world of outdoor adventure.
The Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer is a product of what is possible when two powerhouses with decades of combined design experience collaborate to create a concept that "features a range of carefully considered innovations and improvements to enhance the RV ownership experience," according to a press release.
The design is a conceptual evolution to Airstream's iconic riveted aluminum look, though it's unlike any previous design. The concept was brought to life using photorealistic renderings, a 1/3 scale model, and computer-assisted aerodynamic testing. "Innovation is the art of discovering the possible. It's a fresh design approach aimed at reaching a broader, more diverse base of potential customers," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream.
The first "garageable" Airstream design with advanced aerodynamics
The trailer, which is just 16.4 feet long and built on a single axle, is Airstream's first "garageable" design in its 90-year history. A pop-up roof reduces overhead clearance, while an adjustable suspension in the chassis "allows the trailer's body to be lowered, enabling storage in some home garages." According to the firm, this capability makes ownership much easier for a broader range of customers, including those faced with community regulations or a lack of convenient, secure off-site storage.
The ability to alter the ground clearance also helps to improve aerodynamic efficiency or enhance off-road maneuverability. Furthermore, the concept features a new rear shape that sheds air while in motion and a flush underside devoid of drag-creating projections help to optimize the airflow around the cabin. The use of carbon fiber in some components aids in shedding weight, making it easier for small internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs) to tow the trailer.
An interior that maximizes space and natural light
The extensive use of windows and skylights creates a spacious interior feel and connects owners with the beauty of their surroundings. "Inside and outside are further melded by the redesigned rear hatch, which features a hinge-up hatch and a drop-down tailgate. Awnings can be attached to the hatch to create a shady place to relax and plan the next adventure."
The trailer also includes a rear seating area that transforms from dining to working to a relaxing space. According to the firm, the seating area can be converted from dinette seating to a large 82" x 61" sleeping area in a few seconds. Reclining seat options allow owners to enjoy the views through the open hatch.
The versatile concept trailer is intended to serve various use-case scenarios, from a campground with full hookups to the off-grid wilderness using integrated rooftop solar panels and a lithium battery system.
