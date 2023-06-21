Musk meets Modi and hints at 'significant' Tesla investment in India

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is mooting "significant" investments as it looks to set up a manufacturing base in India, CEO Elon Musk said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, Reuters reported.

Watch Musk speaking to the press briefly after his meeting with Modi:

Tesla's decision to enter one of the biggest markets for electric vehicles has been on hold for the past year after the company and officials in India could not come to an agreement over the sourcing of vehicles. The latter insisted that the cars be made locally, while Tesla wanted to export cars to the market first to test demand.