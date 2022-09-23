SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticizes patents and says they ‘are for the weak’

It seems that he is not a big fan of patents as they get in the way of the creativity of others, which he describes as something "generally used as a blocking technique."

“They’re used like landmines in warfare,” he says. “They don’t actually help advance things; they just stop others from following you.”

Elon Musk is indeed against patenting innovations. Back in 2012, he had an interview with Wired and said: "We have essentially no patents in SpaceX. Our primary long-term competition is in China—if we published patents, it would be farcical, because the Chinese would just use them as a recipe book."

He's willing to share the technologies his companies developed.

"Tesla irrevocably pledges that it will not initiate a lawsuit against any party for infringing a Tesla Patent through activity relating to electric vehicles or related equipment for so long as such party is acting in good faith," a statement on Tesla's legal page reads.

Patents are actually a part of Musk's companies

However, that doesn't mean that the world's richest person has never filed patents. According to Insight By Greyb, Musk's portfolio has 18 patents that belong to 9 unique patent families, including vehicle design, autonomous vehicles, location-based search, and such. From 1996 until 1999, he filed at least one patent each year, then one in 2001, four in 2004, one in 2009, and four in 2020.