Various news outlets, including Reuters, have reported that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has told his staff that he must approve all new hires for the company in a memo to relevant staff. This includes new staff members and contractors, according to the memo's wording seen by Reuters.

According to Reuters, Musk requested that any planned recruits be sent to him every week while warning Human Resources (HR) staff to "think carefully" before sending them to him. "No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval," Musk said in an email on Monday. From the email's wording, it is also unclear how long Mr. Musk expects these weekly updates to be provided.