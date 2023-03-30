NaaS offers a new smart charging solution for electric vehicles
NaaS Technology, one of China's largest electric vehicle charging service providers, has launched its first self-developed automatic charging robot.
The robot is equipped with features such as active vehicle locating, smart charging, and automatic payment settlement to meet the increasing demand for mobile charging of electric vehicles.
According to NaaS Technology, compatible automatic charging robots will become indispensable infrastructure as the popularization of self-driving vehicles becomes more prevalent. The company's waterproof and shock-proof charging robot uses deep learning, 5G, V2X, and simultaneous localization and mapping technologies to create a smart and unmanned EV charging experience. The robot offers one-click ordering, active vehicle locating, precise self-parking, automatic docking, charging and undocking via mechanical arms, and automatic return and recharging functions.
The automatic charging robot is available in various charging power and battery capacity configurations, and it can connect seamlessly with major OEMs through an open API. This enables EV owners to enjoy unmanned service anywhere, around the clock, saving time and effort.
The charging robot has already been integrated with the EV car system through its underlying API interface. In case of insufficient battery power, the automatic charging robot will initiate an automatic vehicle search. The independently developed mechanical arm will accurately detect the position of the charging port and complete the automatic plugging and unplugging of the charging gun, executing an unmanned operation throughout the entire process.
In the future, self-driving vehicles will realize autonomous recharging through the technical empowerment of data interconnectivity between vehicle and robot, as well as the automatic operation of the mechanical arm. The automatic charging technology with the robotic arm can also be further integrated with charging piles to provide automatic and unmanned charging services.
NaaS Technology's charging robot was developed by the company's Automatic Energy Replenishment Solution team, which includes former employees of Bosch, BMW, and other globally reputable carmakers and technology companies. The team has profound expertise and experience in robotics, autonomous driving and vehicles, industrial automation technology, software algorithms, sensors, and other related areas.
NaaS Technology is China's first EV charging service provider listed on NASDAQ, and as of December 31, 2022, the company had connected over 515,000 chargers. The company has also obtained more than 100 domestic and overseas patents across charging services, mobile charging devices, and integrated PV-storage charging station solutions.
NaaS Technology will continue to invest in its core competencies, including algorithms, smart hardware, cloud platforms, and one-stop charging station solutions, to build new infrastructure adapted to the future autonomous driving era, empowering electric mobility in China.