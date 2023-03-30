NaaS offers a new smart charging solution for electric vehicles

The automatic charging robot is available in various charging power and battery capacity configurations, and it can connect seamlessly with major OEMs through an open API. This enables EV owners to enjoy unmanned service anywhere, around the clock, saving time and effort.

The charging robot has already been integrated with the EV car system through its underlying API interface. In case of insufficient battery power, the automatic charging robot will initiate an automatic vehicle search. The independently developed mechanical arm will accurately detect the position of the charging port and complete the automatic plugging and unplugging of the charging gun, executing an unmanned operation throughout the entire process.

In the future, self-driving vehicles will realize autonomous recharging through the technical empowerment of data interconnectivity between vehicle and robot, as well as the automatic operation of the mechanical arm. The automatic charging technology with the robotic arm can also be further integrated with charging piles to provide automatic and unmanned charging services.

NaaS Technology's charging robot was developed by the company's Automatic Energy Replenishment Solution team, which includes former employees of Bosch, BMW, and other globally reputable carmakers and technology companies. The team has profound expertise and experience in robotics, autonomous driving and vehicles, industrial automation technology, software algorithms, sensors, and other related areas.