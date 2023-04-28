NASA aims to end a 50-year old ban on supersonic civilian aircraft in the US

NASA is inching close to a solution that could help end the ban on all civilian supersonic flights over land in the United States. The agency's Quesst mission, which intends to develop a more silent supersonic airplane for commercial operations, is nearing its final developmental stages, the results of which will be submitted to regulators to reconsider the prohibition order.

“It’s a rule that many people today aren’t aware of, yet it’s at the heart of what our Quesst mission with its quiet supersonic X-59 airplane is all about,” said Peter Coen, mission integration manager, said in a blog post. The aircraft is designed to fly Mach 1.4 with quieter booms, and the agency last December had finished the integration of its 13-foot-long engine with 22,000 pounds of thrust, sourced from General Electric Aviation.