Two years after losing out to SpaceX and Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin has now won a NASA contract to develop a human landing system for the Artemis project.

Artemis, named after the Greek goddess and twin sister of Apollo, is NASA’s moon exploration program aiming to put humans back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

NASA intends to accomplish multiple goals with the Artemis series of missions, with the Artemis II mission scheduled to take astronauts around the moon in 2024. Missions Artemis III and later— the first of which is charted to take off in 2024— will be crewed missions to the Moon, and are expected to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.