Aiming at reducing travel times for inter-continental journeys, NASA is exploring the possibilities of a passenger jet that can cross the Mach 4 speed barrier. The space agency is toying with the idea that may enable travelers to fly from New York City to London up to four times faster than is now possible.

The commercial case for supersonic passenger air travel on theoretically capable aircraft that could reach speeds between Mach 2 and Mach 4 (1,535-3,045 mph at sea level) was recently examined by NASA. Today's bigger airplanes, in contrast, fly at around 600 mph, or 80% of the speed of sound.

According to the agency, the response to its survey to gauge if commercial markets could support such supersonic flights came out positive. It concluded that "potential passenger markets exist in about 50 established routes that connect cities," said Nasa.