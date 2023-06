Potential delays on SpaceX delivering on its $2.89 billion contract have cast doubts on NASA’s Artemis 3 mission, scheduled to take humans back to the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, according to reports in SpaceNews.

Jim Free, the NASA associate administrator for exploration systems development, conveyed his concern while speaking at a joint meeting of the National Academies’ Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board and Space Studies Board on June 7.

The space agency had selected SpaceX to develop a human lander version of its Starship rocket that would carry the next two American astronauts to the lunar surface.