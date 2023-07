Dubbed the "Son of Concorde," NASA's experimental X-59 is almost ready for its first test flights later this year. Formerly called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) plane, the aircraft could usher in a new era of supersonic mass transportation.

This news comes after a few images were shared by NASA showing the X-59 sitting on the "flight line" (the space between the hangar and the runway) at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California.

The X-59 can fly at Mach 1.4

The X-59 project was initiated in 2016 to enable flight at 55,000 feet (16,765 meters) and a cruising speed of Mach 1.42 (937 mph/1,508 kph) - nearly twice the speed of a standard passenger jet. Such high speeds will significantly reduce flight durations between destinations. What's more, it can do all this while only producing sounds about as loud as a "car door closing."