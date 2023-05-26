Natilus partners with ZeroAvia for developing a hydrogen-electric freight carrier

To further clean mobility in the aviation sector, Natilus and ZeroAvia have jointly entered into a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-electric engines for the Natilus Kona cargo aircraft. Kona is a 3.8-ton payload (category) autonomous short-haul feeder intended for the domestic market.

Natilus, a US-based startup, aims to advance the global air transport industry with its autonomous blended wing body (BWB) cargo aircraft solutions. On the other hand, ZeroAvia focuses on designing and building zero-emission, hydrogen-electric aircraft propulsion systems.

The agreement will see ZeroAvia's ZA600 will be the sole "hydrogen-electric propulsion source offered for the novel Kona short-haul feeder UAV, with the partnership focused on delivering zero-emission and lower-cost operations," said a press release.