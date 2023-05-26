Natilus partners with ZeroAvia for developing a hydrogen-electric freight carrier

Natilus partners with ZeroAvia for developing a hydrogen-electric freight carrierNatilus' Kona will feature ZeroAvia's ZA600 powertrain to offer a zero-emission offering.Jijo Malayil| May 26, 2023 10:48 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 10:48 AM ESTtransportationA model of Kona aircraftZeroAvia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.To further clean mobility in the aviation sector, Natilus and ZeroAvia have jointly entered into a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-electric engines for the Natilus Kona cargo aircraft. Kona is a 3.8-ton payload (category) autonomous short-haul feeder intended for the domestic market. Natilus, a US-based startup, aims to advance the global air transport industry with its autonomous blended wing body (BWB) cargo aircraft solutions. On the other hand, ZeroAvia focuses on designing and building zero-emission, hydrogen-electric aircraft propulsion systems. The agreement will see ZeroAvia's ZA600 will be the sole "hydrogen-electric propulsion source offered for the novel Kona short-haul feeder UAV, with the partnership focused on delivering zero-emission and lower-cost operations," said a press release. See Also Related Watch world's largest hydrogen-powered aircraft taking flight, making history The world's largest hydrogen-electric, propulsion-powered zero-emission aircraft This hydrogen-car can run over 1242 miles on a single tank Towards a more sustainable aviation industryWith its modern BWB design, the Natilus Kona offers more space for hydrogen storage, possibly converting the air freight transport sector to one with cheap costs and zero carbon emissions while expanding its flying range. The aircraft is also being developed as a remotely piloted uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), allowing up to three aircraft to be controlled by a licensed drone operator. This would reduce the vehicle's operating expenses and ease the burden on carriers struggling due to pilot shortages.Natilus claims that its vehicles can offer 60 percent more cargo volume than traditional aircraft for the same weight, providing a 60 percent reduction in the total cost of operations and 50 percent less CO2 for the same trip. The partnership with ZeroAvia can help the firm utilize its expertise in hydrogen-electric powertrain technology with Natilus’ unique design to "create a scalable, long-range, and zero-emission air cargo delivery solution for the entire industry."ZeroAvia claims that its retrofit hydrogen-powered solutions can offer up to 30 times higher specific energy and lower cycling costs than lithium-ion batteries and numerous advantages over all other decarbonization solutions, offering a viable and scalable solution for zero-emission aviation.The partnership comes at a critical stage for both firmsThe association comes at an ideal stage for both firms following three years of intensive wind-tunnel research, Natilus recently verified the performance of the BWB design with flight testing of a quarter-scale Kona prototype aircraft. While, ZeroAvia has already completed eight test flights of its prototype ZA600, 600kW engine in a 19-seat testbed aircraft. The partnership can help "bring the talents and innovations of the two companies together to deliver much-needed innovation in the air cargo delivery industry and multiple solutions for our customers, said Aleksey Matyushev, Co-founder and CEO of Natilus, in a press note. ZeroAvia is developing two engine classes initially, targeting a 300-mile range in 9–19 seat aircraft by 2025 (ZA600) and up to 700-mile range in 40–80 seat aircraft by 2027. The firm has signed "several agreements with airframe OEMs relevant to ZA600 – including Textron Aviation, manufacturer of the Cessna Caravan, and private aircraft manufacturer Otto Aviation."According to Natilus, it currently has a 460+ order book for its aircraft with pre-orders from firms including major airlines and integrators like Ameriflight, Volatus Aerospace, Flexport, Astral, Aurora International, and Dymond, totaling more than $6.8 billion in order commitments. Apart from Kona, the Natilus family of cargo aircraft includes Alisio (60-ton payload medium/long-range UAV) and Nordes (100-ton payload long-range UAV). Natilus is currently building a full-scale Kona aircraft with an 85-foot (26-meter) wingspan for final testing, and the partnership with ZeroAvia is poised to speed up the process. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testChinese scientists develop technology to create 3D ceramic printing without supportA Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oilUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missionsHelios: Here's how creating oxygen on the Moon forged a recipe for iron – without CO2Ask not for whom the eVTOLs…Groundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar Job Board