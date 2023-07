Longer wait times for topping up batteries is one of the main drawbacks associated with the transition to electric vehicles (EV).

In what could be a potential solution to this problem, a group of students at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands has developed a battery and charging technology, that makes it the fastest charging model for an electric vehicle, with a full charge taking less than four minutes.

The technology has enabled the student team's InMotion racing car called Revolution with a 29.9kWh battery and a range of approximately 155 miles (250 kilometers) to be completely charged at a maximum charging power of 322 kW, topping it up in just 3 minutes and 56 seconds.