Betting on the future of personal air transport, Advanced Tactics and Rotor X have unveiled their plan to introduce a more affordable “fly-by-wire” copter named ATRX-700 Light Sport Helicopter.

The move follows the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) recent announcement that it will finally classify helicopters as Light Sports, which means new helicopter pilots now have the option to train in and buy a secure and reasonably priced personal helicopter. Light Sport Helicopters such as the ATRX-700 will require no assembly and are flight-ready when delivered from the factory.

An agreement signed by the companies will see the California-based Advanced Tactics design, modify, and produce a new, improved fly-by-wire version of the Rotor X 2-seat A600 Turbo kit helicopter.