New York moves to ban gas-powered car sales from 2035

According to a 2021 report from the state, transportation in New York accounts for 106.92 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and other gases released into the atmosphere every year. This is the equivalent of 28 percent of the state's emissions, and introducing electric vehicles is expected to help bring this number down by as much as 85 percent by 2050.

The state is not just hoping to make this transition somewhere in the future but has laid down concrete plans to ensure that it is completed by a specific date, which in this instance, is set to be 2035.

Phases of New York's crackdown on gas-powered vehicles

Instead of putting an absolute deadline for a ban on vehicle sales in the future, the governor outlined phases in which this change would be affected and has set a 35 percent target of electric vehicle sales to be achieved by 2026. This would be followed by a 68 percent coverage in the next four years or 2030 and then only zero-emission vehicle sales starting in 2035.

Interestingly, this change also applies to transportation carried out using school buses which are expected to be completely overhauled with EVs by 2035. The governor highlighted that all school buses purchased after 2027 would be zero-emission vehicles to facilitate this change.

The state has also been investing in its fast charging infrastructure to simplify the transition for users. The New York Power Authority recently completed the installation of the 100th EV charger, where any battery-operated vehicle can charge in as little as 20 minutes, The Hill said in its report.