Superconductors to enable next-generation transit, energy transmission, and storage

A quest to achieve superconductivity concerning the transmission of energy and transportation has always been bogged down due to high costs. A potential solution to this is now being put forward by a team of researchers from the University of Houston and Germany using superconductors to move people, cargo, and energy along existing highway infrastructure.

The concept proposed by the team not only promises to reduce the operating cost of each system but also devise a way to store and transport liquified hydrogen, which is widely considered to be one of the primary sources of clean energy in the future. "The liquified hydrogen would be used to cool the superconductor guideway as it is stored and transported, reducing the need for a separate specialized pipeline system capable of cooling the fuel to 20 degrees Kelvin, or minus 424 Fahrenheit," said a media release.

The research by the team is published in the journal APL Energy.

Magnetically levitating vehicles to revolutionize transportation

The concept flips the idea of magnetically levitating trains that operate on a magnetized rail, with superconductors placed in the train's undercarriage.

Embedding superconductors into the existing highway infrastructure and adding magnets to the undercarriages of vehicles lets such systems avoid having to cool the superconductors on each vehicle. The model relies on liquid hydrogen to cool the superconductors as it moves across the system, with "liquified nitrogen and a vacuum layer used to thermally insulate the liquified hydrogen."