The US government wants to recall 67 million airbags. But why?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has urged for a recall of 67 million airbag inflators in the U.S. following an investigation into safety concerns. The agency hasn't specified names of automakers affected by this recall but General Motors (GM) has already issued a recall of more than a million vehicles.

The NHTSA report cites nine incidents that involved rupturing of airbags which led to injuries or even death of passengers in the car since 2009. Seven of these incidents occurred in the U.S. and led to one death while another fatal incident was reported in Canada. The airbag inflators in these incidents were manufactured by Knoxville-based ARC Automotive.