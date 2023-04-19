Nissan unveils multifunctional futuristic EV, Arizon SUV concept 

Japanese automaker Nissan has debuted its latest fully electric vehicle concept, the Arizon SUV, at Auto Shanghai 2023, the company announced.

Nissan seeks to cater to China's diverse mobility needs with the "multifunctional partner" vehicle, designed to offer an exciting new experience.

Nissan's Arizon was created by a Chinese team leveraging Nissan's global EV expertise to exceed consumer expectations. The car boasts an impressive exterior design and a luxurious, technology-packed cabin built on the CMF EV platform. The Arizon concept has been designed to be human-centric, with a new virtual personal assistant named Eporo providing a more enjoyable driving experience.

The new Arizon SUV is one of several electric vehicle concepts showcased by Nissan at the Shanghai Auto Show. The automaker has made a late entry into the EV market following the success of its first mass-market EV, the LEAF. While the LEAF became one of the top-selling EVs in Europe in 2018, it has since been surpassed by new models entering the market from competitors like Tesla, GM, and Volkswagen. Nissan has made up for lost time and aims to release 19 new fully electric vehicles by 2030, up from the previously planned 15.