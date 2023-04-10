Nisus: The personal aircraft that takes flying to the next level

Nisus can be enjoyed as your unique type of transportation to any destination you desire or as your professional flying companion for numerous monitoring, surveillance, and safety purposes. The gyroplane's supporting structure is welded from chrome molybdenum steel tubes, ensuring high rigidity and safety of the supporting structure at a low weight.

The inside of the cabin is fully layered with Carbon Kevlar Hybrid (CKH) to provide maximum crew safety in an emergency. Nisus is supported by a full circumferential frame securing higher safety, and providing spectacular panoramic views. The gyroplane’s support frame pressure control system saves energy through its unique design, designed as a Buoyancy body, allowing the faster it flies, the more energy it saves.

A cutting-edge design

Its novel design with a double rudder improves its functionality of maneuvering at low speed, for example, during landing. The engine cooling system fits perfectly within the design, maintaining the cooling of Rotax 915IS even at higher outside temperatures.

Nisus' technical specifications are impressive: cruise speed of 80-100 mph (130-160 kph), a maximum speed of 121 mph (195 kph), and a minimum speed of 18.6 mph (30 kph). Its length x width x height is 4750 mm x 1680 mm x 2700 mm, and its fuel tank capacity is 24 GAL (92 liters). It has a three-blade propeller and a rotor of Gyrotech 8600 mm. Its takeoff distance is 656 ft (200 m), and its landing distance is 492 ft (150 m).