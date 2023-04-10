Trending
AI is coming to Google Search
SpaceX's Orbital Launch
Ocean Cleanup
New Mars map
Smart automation and AI
Lab-grown fat

Nisus: The personal aircraft that takes flying to the next level

Welcome to the new generation of safe and easy-to-pilot gyroplanes.
Can Emir
| Apr 10, 2023 05:48 AM EST
Created: Apr 10, 2023 05:48 AM EST
transportation
Nisus Gyrocopter
Nisus Gyrocopter

Nisus 

The Slovakian company Jokertrike has introduced a new personal aircraft that combines recreational and professional flying — Meet Nisus, the gyroplane that offers speed, safety, comfort, and unlimited adventure.

Gyroplanes have been around for a hundred years and are considered one of the safest and easiest aircraft to pilot ever designed. Nisus takes this to the next level with its unique design and features. The aircraft is compact, allowing for easy transport and storage, and its closed and compact side-by-side cockpit provides excellent internal habitability and panoramic views.

Nisus can be enjoyed as your unique type of transportation to any destination you desire or as your professional flying companion for numerous monitoring, surveillance, and safety purposes. The gyroplane's supporting structure is welded from chrome molybdenum steel tubes, ensuring high rigidity and safety of the supporting structure at a low weight.

The inside of the cabin is fully layered with Carbon Kevlar Hybrid (CKH) to provide maximum crew safety in an emergency. Nisus is supported by a full circumferential frame securing higher safety, and providing spectacular panoramic views. The gyroplane’s support frame pressure control system saves energy through its unique design, designed as a Buoyancy body, allowing the faster it flies, the more energy it saves.

A cutting-edge design

Its novel design with a double rudder improves its functionality of maneuvering at low speed, for example, during landing. The engine cooling system fits perfectly within the design, maintaining the cooling of Rotax 915IS even at higher outside temperatures.

Nisus' technical specifications are impressive: cruise speed of  80-100 mph (130-160 kph), a maximum speed of 121 mph (195 kph), and a minimum speed of 18.6 mph (30 kph). Its length x width x height is 4750 mm x 1680 mm x 2700 mm, and its fuel tank capacity is 24 GAL (92 liters). It has a three-blade propeller and a rotor of Gyrotech 8600 mm. Its takeoff distance is 656 ft (200 m), and its landing distance is 492 ft (150 m).

Most Popular

"After several setbacks due to COVID, we are excited to finally have the first and only Nisus in the United States for our customers to see in person," said Sonja Latshaw, CEO of The Gyrocopter Flight Training Academy (GFTA) in Sebastian, FL.

Nisus is a revolutionary personal aircraft that offers endless possibilities for adventure and practical use. Its innovative design and features make it a game-changer in the aviation industry.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/jpeg/g80m76mFbrDlchgq5XxeHcB6Ku2u1MXT0kVL2SkB.jpg
How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/B9fyTM9zpiNe42BfgNT2N5Uvqtohr3zFHI5KOUA0.jpg
Breakthrough weight-loss study reveals non-surgical method to reduce appetite
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/08/image/jpeg/iSUkTsTv0icZk7VhlUzQBn52A065BK6Tu8uzVHBb.jpg
Google updates Earth's Timelapse feature with two years of recent data
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/15/image/jpeg/zAB3efPQNsirdoSZrY9LsKXsC8zOEeHpEFSGAifi.jpg
Digital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/25/image/jpeg/vC8O9fCDM7SberUYja5AyfFwjQ2Akr1Zb9b1NNBJ.jpg
Engineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/PrO3KdPAOq/orion-2.jpg
The first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis software
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/uX71ns9qH0EncvrUqx66TwroIWtaDkFv1lRc2WVs.jpg
ChatGPT-powered Furby reveals plans for 'complete domination over humanity'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/webp/Gr12zme3KPKPqIlUuwRwXMMoutb9SWGnn8FeWoyq.webp
There is only one of this in the world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/04/image/jpeg/2zKXu74Q17G62hgOOTlCCAChSSF7yDtu0qVQOikn.jpg
Future microbatteries could help tiny robots tackle space and time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/08/image/jpeg/jKUyT13tOhcsA5tLpFjptoFSL2XIIPjNc1m2Vyu7.jpg
Vaccines for cancer and other diseases could be ready by 2030
More Stories
scienceHumanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?
Matthew S. Williams| 10/2/2022
innovationThe battery tech that could get us to net zero – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 12/25/2022
innovationLunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon rovers
Chris Young| 3/10/2023