US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft

Node Air is known for its expertise in modular transportation systems, which have already been applied to ground vehicles and boats. By incorporating this technology into the new aircraft, Node Air aims to bring greater flexibility and efficiency to the aviation industry. With its modularity, future aircraft can easily be adapted to changing passenger or cargo needs. For example, for cargo flights, the aircraft cabins can be easily converted to cargo containers, and for passenger flights, the aircraft cabins can be easily converted to passenger seating without the need to change the whole aircraft.

JetX, on the other hand, is known for its Vector Thrust Propulsion technology. This propulsion system uses a combination of jet and rocket engines to achieve unparalleled speed and maneuverability. By integrating this technology into the new aircraft, JetX aims to bring a new level of performance to the aviation industry. Vector Thrust Propulsion technology has the capability of increasing the aircraft's speed and thrust and also has the ability of vertical takeoff and landing. This can open the door to a new air transportation system, such as air taxis and urban air mobility.