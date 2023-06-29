North America’s first hydrogen-powered train is now operational

North America’s first hydrogen-powered train is now operationalIt is able to transport hundreds of passengers with zero emissions.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 29, 2023 07:32 AM ESTCreated: Jun 29, 2023 07:32 AM ESTtransportationThe Alstom hydrogen-powered train.Alstom Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On June 17, Alstom joined forces with the Government of Quebec, Chemin de fer Charlevoix, Train de Charlevoix, Harnois Énergies, HTEC and Accelera by Cummins to take hundred of passengers on the Coradia iLint for the first hydrogen train journey ever to take place on North American soil. The train rode from the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency in Quebec City to Baie-Saint-Paul, a 90-kilometer trip.This is according to a press release by Alstom published last month."Hydrogen technology offers an alternative to diesel and demonstrates our ability to provide more sustainable mobility solutions to our customers, agencies and operators, as well as passengers. It will also provide an extraordinary showcase for Quebec’s green hydrogen ecosystem, which is under development,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. See Also Related The world's first 100% hydrogen-powered train starts running in Germany World's first hydrogen-powered train built in China, reports claim Chinese company unveils 'world's most powerful' hydrogen locomotive The Coradia iLint train is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that emits only water vapor during operation. It also offers a quieter environment for passengers and those close to tracks resulting in a more enjoyable ride and less noise pollution.The hydrogen train boasts a top speed of 140 km/h and acceleration and braking performances comparable to those of a standard regional diesel train.“Hydrogen technology offers an alternative to diesel and demonstrates our ability to provide more sustainable mobility solutions to our customers, agencies and operators, as well as passengers. It will also provide an extraordinary showcase for Quebec’s green hydrogen ecosystem, which is under development,” added Keroullé.The companies have already devised of an efficient way of getting the hydrogen needed for the train’s operation. “The hydrogen used will be produced at our Quebec City station and will then be transported via high-pressure tanks to Baie St-Paul. Harnois Énergies is focused on the future and keeps an open mind. Energy diversification is at the heart of the company’s priorities,” explained Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.“As Accelera continues to innovate, we’re guiding customers through energy transition roadmaps by providing end-to-end hydrogen solutions,” added in the statement Alison Trueblood, General Manager of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera. “This includes advancing traditional transportation methods, like passenger trains, through the adoption of zero-emission technologies and enabling industry infrastructure with hydrogen-producing electrolyzers. Together with Alstom and many other partners, we are advancing hydrogen propulsion technology in the North American market.”Alstom has also developed a new innovation center in the Americas dedicated to sustainable mobility solutions. The primary mission of this center, located in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, is the development of future platforms with hybrid, battery or green hydrogen propulsion specifically adapted to the North American market. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Oracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's howThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's howThe mistake that changes how we see colorComputer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goalsOur search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's why'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the Titan Job Board