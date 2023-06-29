ENGINEERING JOBS

North America’s first hydrogen-powered train is now operational

It is able to transport hundreds of passengers with zero emissions.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Jun 29, 2023 07:32 AM EST
The Alstom hydrogen-powered train.

On June 17, Alstom joined forces with the Government of Quebec, Chemin de fer Charlevoix, Train de Charlevoix, Harnois Énergies, HTEC and Accelera by Cummins to take hundred of passengers on the Coradia iLint for the first hydrogen train journey ever to take place on North American soil. The train rode from the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency in Quebec City to Baie-Saint-Paul, a 90-kilometer trip.

This is according to a press release by Alstom published last month.

"Hydrogen technology offers an alternative to diesel and demonstrates our ability to provide more sustainable mobility solutions to our customers, agencies and operators, as well as passengers. It will also provide an extraordinary showcase for Quebec’s green hydrogen ecosystem, which is under development,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.

Related

The Coradia iLint train is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that emits only water vapor during operation. It also offers a quieter environment for passengers and those close to tracks resulting in a more enjoyable ride and less noise pollution.

The hydrogen train boasts a top speed of 140 km/h and acceleration and braking performances comparable to those of a standard regional diesel train.

The companies have already devised of an efficient way of getting the hydrogen needed for the train’s operation. 

“The hydrogen used will be produced at our Quebec City station and will then be transported via high-pressure tanks to Baie St-Paul. Harnois Énergies is focused on the future and keeps an open mind. Energy diversification is at the heart of the company’s priorities,” explained Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

“As Accelera continues to innovate, we’re guiding customers through energy transition roadmaps by providing end-to-end hydrogen solutions,” added in the statement Alison Trueblood, General Manager of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera. 

“This includes advancing traditional transportation methods, like passenger trains, through the adoption of zero-emission technologies and enabling industry infrastructure with hydrogen-producing electrolyzers. Together with Alstom and many other partners, we are advancing hydrogen propulsion technology in the North American market.”

Alstom has also developed a new innovation center in the Americas dedicated to sustainable mobility solutions. The primary mission of this center, located in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, is the development of future platforms with hybrid, battery or green hydrogen propulsion specifically adapted to the North American market.

