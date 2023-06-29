North America’s first hydrogen-powered train is now operational

On June 17, Alstom joined forces with the Government of Quebec, Chemin de fer Charlevoix, Train de Charlevoix, Harnois Énergies, HTEC and Accelera by Cummins to take hundred of passengers on the Coradia iLint for the first hydrogen train journey ever to take place on North American soil. The train rode from the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency in Quebec City to Baie-Saint-Paul, a 90-kilometer trip.

This is according to a press release by Alstom published last month.

"Hydrogen technology offers an alternative to diesel and demonstrates our ability to provide more sustainable mobility solutions to our customers, agencies and operators, as well as passengers. It will also provide an extraordinary showcase for Quebec’s green hydrogen ecosystem, which is under development,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.