A Canadian heritage vessel is now North America's largest solar-powered boat

According to New Atlas, the ferry was first used in 1967 for the Montreal Expo to transport passengers for the Category One World's Fair. In the 1970s, it was used for operations in the Charlottetown Harbour and the West River, moving to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in the 80s. The founders of Ride Solar acquired the decommissioned vessel in 2015 from Shediac.

The vessel, Islola Solaretto, found a second lease of life after the firm's Kickstarter campaign to renovate the ferry failed to take off in 2019. After four years, the model is set to enter service offering tours of the beautiful Charlottetown Harbour.

A full-scale renovation project that only retained the hull

The new ferry parked at the harbor. Ride Solar

The team at Ride Solar had to do extensive work that saw it just retaining its 40-ft (11.66-m) fiberglass hull, replacing the archaic diesel motor, and adding a fiberglass cabin to keep the curb weight in check.

A new electric motor and battery pack are now in place, and lightweight solar panels are installed on the roof to supplement charging requirements. The motor is rated at 20 kW, and the solar panels offer a total charging capacity of 6 kW. On a sunny day, the system can "drop the speed down to 1/4 throttle and putt around indefinitely on solar power alone," said Steve Arnold, co-founder of Ride Solar to New Atlas. The team has also installed secondary charging infrastructure on the shore to meet power demands for multiple trips.