Norway, however, took an aggressive approach and set a goal to phase them out as early as 2025. The government supported this decision with EV-friendly policies, and now the country looks set to achieve its goals of selling only battery electric vehicles (BEV) in 0225.

Norwegians pick Tesla over other EVs

According to the data shared by the Norwegian Road Federation, Norwegians preferred Tesla cars over other EV options available to them. The Tesla Model Y was the most popular car of 2022 recording sales of 17,356 units, accounting for 12.2 percent of the overall market share. Volkswagen's ID.4 was second preferred, with 11,561 vehicles sold, and it took 11.6 percent market share.

While these might seem like small numbers, Norway is a small country with a population of just 5.5 million and makes for a great testing ground for electric automakers. Popular automotive brands like BMW. Hyundai, Volvo, Audi, Ford, and Polestar have made their EVs available in this market.

The meteoric rise of EV adoption was fueled by the incentives laid out by the Norwegian government which included exemption from taxes, tolls, and parking charges as well as the rollout of an extensive charging network from the north to the south in the country, a model many countries, including the U.S. are expected to follow.

Will the momentum continue though?

Following the government's lead, car makers such as Hyundai and Volkswagen have announced the end of internal-combustion-powered vehicles in the country. However, the complete story is yet to unfold as government incentives for EVs have now reached the end of the road.