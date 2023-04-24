Novel battery cell for heavy EVs can power trucks for over 900K miles

Scania and Northvolt, two sustainability frontrunners, have unveiled a jointly developed battery cell for heavy electric vehicles with an outstanding lifetime, capable of powering trucks for over 900 thousand miles (1.5 million km), according to a release.

The lithium-ion cell, produced with fossil-free electricity in northern Sweden, has a carbon footprint of approximately one-third that of a comparative industry reference.

The battery cell specification includes a prismatic cell format, a capacity of 157 Ah, and a nominal voltage of 3.6 V. The cell’s long lifetime of over 900 thousand miles in heavy-duty electric commercial transportation makes it one of the most durable and long-lasting batteries in the electric vehicle industry.

Scania and Northvolt started their partnership in 2017 to develop and commercialize a world-leading battery cell for heavy commercial vehicles. The collaboration has been very close since the beginning of their partnership, which has led to this accomplishment exceeding initial expectations in terms of performance. The cell is being produced at Northvolt Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden, and Scania will inaugurate a new battery factory in Södertälje, Sweden, later this year, where battery cells will be assembled into battery packs for the start of production of heavy-duty electric trucks.