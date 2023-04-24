Novel battery cell for heavy EVs can power trucks for over 900K miles
Scania and Northvolt, two sustainability frontrunners, have unveiled a jointly developed battery cell for heavy electric vehicles with an outstanding lifetime, capable of powering trucks for over 900 thousand miles (1.5 million km), according to a release.
The lithium-ion cell, produced with fossil-free electricity in northern Sweden, has a carbon footprint of approximately one-third that of a comparative industry reference.
The battery cell specification includes a prismatic cell format, a capacity of 157 Ah, and a nominal voltage of 3.6 V. The cell’s long lifetime of over 900 thousand miles in heavy-duty electric commercial transportation makes it one of the most durable and long-lasting batteries in the electric vehicle industry.
Scania and Northvolt started their partnership in 2017 to develop and commercialize a world-leading battery cell for heavy commercial vehicles. The collaboration has been very close since the beginning of their partnership, which has led to this accomplishment exceeding initial expectations in terms of performance. The cell is being produced at Northvolt Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden, and Scania will inaugurate a new battery factory in Södertälje, Sweden, later this year, where battery cells will be assembled into battery packs for the start of production of heavy-duty electric trucks.
According to Peter Carlsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Northvolt, the partnership's high-performance battery cell was developed to enable Scania's plans for electrifying heavy transport, which is a tremendous accomplishment for everyone involved. Scania’s CEO Christian Levin added that the development of a high-performing battery cell is essential to enable the shift towards sustainable transport.
Northvolt Ett, the facility where the cell is being produced, is powered by 100 percent fossil-free electricity, generated by hydro and wind power. The estimated carbon footprint of the cell at full serial production is approximately one-third that of a comparative industry reference cell (IVL 2019 lithium-ion NMC 111 cell). Due to the fossil-free energy and integration of additional sustainable production features at Northvolt Ett, the cell's carbon footprint is much lower than industry standards, making it an excellent example of a sustainable battery for electric vehicles.
The shift towards sustainable transport is essential for the future of our planet, and the development of top-performing battery cells for heavy electric vehicles is a significant milestone toward that goal. Scania and Northvolt have shown that close collaboration and innovation make sustainable transport solutions possible.